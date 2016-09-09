LONDON, Sept 9 Staff at a British regional office of insurer Prudential have voted to strike over plans to transfer 82 jobs to Mumbai, the Unite union said on Friday.

The vote for two one-day strikes in the annuity servicing department in Prudential's Reading office in the south of England follows previous industrial action over the jobs transfer.

A spokesman for Prudential said last month at least 30 UK employees had already found other roles in the company.

Prudential could not be immediately reached for comment on Friday. (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)