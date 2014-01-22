LONDON Jan 22 Economist Vicky Pryce, who was
jailed for lying to police over speeding points received by her
ex-minister husband Chris Huhne, has returned to a role advising
the British government, a departmental spokeswoman said on
Wednesday.
Pryce has rejoined a panel of economists within the
Department of Business, Innovation and Skills that meets three
times as year to advise Business Secretary Vince Cable.
A department spokeswoman said Pryce was appointed to the
panel monitoring the economy over 10 years ago when she was
chief economist at the then Department of Trade and Industry but
her membership had been on hold.
"She has now resumed her unpaid position as part of this
panel after serving her sentence, which in no way brought into
question her ability or judgment as an economist," the
spokeswoman said.
Pryce, 62, is a prominent economist who co-led the
government's economic service before moving to the private
sector in 2010 to avoid any potential conflict of interest when
Huhne, her then husband, was appointed energy secretary.
But shortly afterwards, their 26-year marriage ended when
Huhne left her for his mistress and Pryce exposed to the media
that she lied to police in 2003 to take the blame for a speeding
offence to avoid her husband being banned from driving.
The scandal forced Huhne to resign in February 2012 and both
he and Pryce were charged with perverting the course of justice.
Huhne spent the best part of a year fighting a costly legal
battle, trying to get the charge against him thrown out, but was
eventually found guilty and sentenced to eight months in jail.
Pryce admitted taking Huhne's speeding penalty but put
forward an archaic defence of "marital coercion", arguing that
Huhne had bullied her into it. She was also found guilty and
received an eight-month jail sentence. Pryce was also stripped
of an honour bestowed on her by Queen Elizabeth.
Both Huhne and Pryce were released from prison on May 13
last year after serving two months of their sentences.
Pryce could not be reached for comment on Wednesday. While
in jail she wrote a book "Prisonomics" about her experiences in
prison and the economic cost of imprisoning women.
Huhne last August took up a senior job at U.S. renewable
energy firm Zilkha Biomass Energy.