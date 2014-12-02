LONDON Dec 2 Two large British public sector pension funds on Tuesday said they planned to combine their more than 10 billion pounds ($16 billion) in assets to save costs and boost performance.

The Lancashire County Pension Fund and London Pensions Fund Authority said they would both retain their separate identity and local accountability, but that the tie-up would ultimately cover all areas of activity, including pension administration.

The so-called asset and liability management partnership would see the pool of assets overseen by an entity registered with the Financial Conduct Authority, the schemes said in a press release.

"We... believe, with a greater pool of assets, both pension funds will gain access to a wider range of investments. It is especially important to compete for desirable illiquid investments against the enormous international sovereign wealth funds and pension investors," Edi Truell, chairman of the London Pensions Fund Authority, said.

"We firmly believe that large scale asset and liability management partnerships are the best way to deal with the challenges faced by UK pension funds." (1 US dollar = 0.6364 British pound) (Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Matt Scuffham)