LONDON Dec 2 Two large British public sector
pension funds on Tuesday said they planned to combine their more
than 10 billion pounds ($16 billion) in assets to save costs and
boost performance.
The Lancashire County Pension Fund and London Pensions Fund
Authority said they would both retain their separate identity
and local accountability, but that the tie-up would ultimately
cover all areas of activity, including pension administration.
The so-called asset and liability management partnership
would see the pool of assets overseen by an entity registered
with the Financial Conduct Authority, the schemes said in a
press release.
"We... believe, with a greater pool of assets, both pension
funds will gain access to a wider range of investments. It is
especially important to compete for desirable illiquid
investments against the enormous international sovereign wealth
funds and pension investors," Edi Truell, chairman of the London
Pensions Fund Authority, said.
"We firmly believe that large scale asset and liability
management partnerships are the best way to deal with the
challenges faced by UK pension funds."
(1 US dollar = 0.6364 British pound)
(Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Matt Scuffham)