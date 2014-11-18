(Adds context, comments)
By Neil Maidment and William James
LONDON Nov 18 British lawmakers on Tuesday
voted to give people who lease pubs from big companies more
freedom about where they buy their beer, overturning government
plans for industry reforms.
Almost half of Britain's 50,000 pubs are run by tenants
under "beer-tie" agreements, which mean they buy beer from the
firm that holds their lease at above market prices in return for
subsidised rent or other benefits. Some publicans have claimed
unfair treatment and very low earnings from such deals.
Government plans to allow publicans to challenge rental
prices had ruled out a rent-only option that would let publicans
buy beer on the open market, citing concerns that it could hurt
companies and the industry.
However, lawmakers on Tuesday unexpectedly voted 284 to 259
in favour of adding the option to the Small Business, Enterprise
and Employment Bill.
The laws, which still have to pass through several stages of
legislation before they are enacted, could hurt pub groups like
Punch Taverns and Enterprise Inns, which makes
half its profit from tied beer and cider sales.
The Campaign for Real Ale group said the vote was a landmark
victory, handing publicans more options.
But Numis analyst Douglas Jack said he expected legal
challenges and that with pubs closing at a rate of 31 per week,
the changes would further deter landlords from investing in the
industry.
The British Beer and Pub Association called it a "hugely
damaging" decision and said it could prompt the closure of 1,400
more pubs with 7,000 job losses.
Shares in Enterprise Inns closed down 2.9 percent, with
Punch Taverns down 2.3 percent.
