LONDON, March 31 Pubs and bars in Britain will
be allowed to stay open late during England's World Cup soccer
matches this year after the government reversed a decision not
to grant a blanket licence to allow extended hours for late
games.
Prime Minister David Cameron ordered a re-think in February
after an outcry from the pub industry when the government
initially refused permission for a nationwide extension of
opening hours to accommodate late games.
On Monday a government consultation said bars could stay
open as late as 0100 local time if England had a late kick off,
which is two hours later than most pubs close up for the night.
"The Government believes that England playing in the World
Cup is an occasion of exceptional national significance," the
consultation document concluded.
"Many people will wish to enjoy watching the matches in pubs
and bars and experience the atmosphere of the occasion with
fellow football fans."
The time difference between Britain and Brazil, where the
tournament is being held, means kick off for England's
tournament opener against Italy on June 14 is 2200 GMT, or 2300
British summer time, just as many pubs without special licences
start to close.
The initial decision meant pubs would have had to apply
individually for late licences, but now a blanket provision will
be made across the country for pubs wishing to stay open late.
The British Beer & Pub Association (BBPA) welcomed the
decision after arguing for the extended hours by saying that
around 4 million Britons watched England's 2010 World Cup opener
against the United States from pubs.
"It's really great news, which will put pubs at the heart of
a great national event," said BBPA Chief Executive Brigid
Simmonds.
(Reporting by William James, Editing by Belinda Goldsmith)