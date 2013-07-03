China reports six new bird flu cases, one death
BEIJING, April 2 China reported six new cases of H7N9 bird flu including one death in Hunan after live poultry markets in the province were shuttered last month.
LONDON, July 3 Britain will ban qat, the leafy plant whose leaves are widely chewed in Yemen and the Horn of Africa for their mild stimulant effect.
The decision, announced on Wednesday by Home Secretary Theresa May, goes against the recommendation of the government's official drugs advisory body, which had argued there was little evidence of health problems.
Qat, or khat, is already banned in many Western nations, with the Netherlands the most recent country to make possession and trade in the drug illegal earlier this year.
May said that failure to take decisive action would place Britain at a serious risk of becoming a single, regional hub for the illegal onward trafficking of qat to the rest of Europe and North America.
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Exditing by Mark Heinrich)
YANGON, April 1 Myanmar is training up hundreds of midwives in an effort to reduce the number of women who die in childbirth, one of many social policy reforms launched by the country as it emerges from decades of military rule.
WASHINGTON, April 1 President Donald Trump has neither a clear White House tax plan nor adequate staff yet to see through a planned tax reform, according to interviews with people in the administration, in Congress and among U.S. tax experts.