Qatar's Minister of Energy Mohammed al-Sada gestures as he speaks to the media in Doha, Qatar February 8, 2017. REUTERS/Naseem Zeitoon/Files

DOHA Qatar's energy minister said Britain would remain an attractive place for investment after Brexit and that the UK had the right recipe to contribute to Qatar's economic diversification.

"The UK is a very attractive place for investment. The UK has the right recipe to contribute to Qatar's economic diversification," Mohammed al-Sada told an investment conference in London.

(Reporting by Tom Finn)