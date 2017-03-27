LONDON, March 27 Britain will double the amount
of export finance available to support trade with Qatar to 4.5
billion pounds ($5.7 billion), trade minister Liam Fox said on
Monday.
"No trade between the UK and Qatar should fail for lack of
finance and insurance, that is why the UK government ... can
give buyers and sponsors in Qatar attractive long-term finance
to make sourcing from the UK more competitive," Fox told a
Qatar-UK business forum in London.
"We will be doubling finance available from UK export
finance to support trade with Qatar to 4.5 billion pounds."
Speaking at the same event, Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh
Abdullah Bin Nasser al Thani said Britain had always been and
would continue to be a preferred destination for Qatari
investment.
