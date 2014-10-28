LONDON Oct 28 The Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim
bin Hamad Al Thani, is expected to reject allegations that his
country is funding Islamic State (IS) militants during a
three-day state visit to Britain which began on Tuesday.
Sheikh Tamim's first official visit to Britain since
becoming emir in 2013 will include talks with Prime Minister
David Cameron and a meeting with Queen Elizabeth.
Qatar is one of the world's richest countries and has
invested heavily in British firms and property. Amongst its
investments are London's tallest building, the Shard, which was
funded by the Qatari royal family, and the upmarket Harrods
department store which is owned by sovereign wealth fund Qatar
Investment Authority.
However British media reports in the run-up to the trip have
focused on long-running allegations from neighbouring Gulf Arab
states that Qatar is using its vast oil and gas wealth to back
Islamists across the Middle East.
A German cabinet minister accused Qatar in August of
financing Islamic State militants and the United States has
expressed concern about funding by individuals or charities in
Arab states, although Qatar has since joined in U.S.-led air
strikes against Islamic State targets in Syria.
In September Sheikh Tamim said his country was not aiding
Islamic State in Iraq or Syria, telling German Chancellor Angela
Merkel that his own country's security was jeopardised by the
militants.
Nevertheless, British lawmakers have called for Cameron to
raise the issue when he meets Sheikh Tamim on Wednesday.
Cameron's official spokesman said tackling extremism was likely
to feature on the agenda during their discussion.
Britain drafted a diplomatic initiative aimed at curbing the
funds to radical fighters in Iraq and Syria which won unanimous
backing at the U.N. Security Council in August. The resolution
threatened sanctions against any country found to be trading
directly or indirectly with Islamic State.
Sheikh Tamim, who graduated from Britain's Sandhurst
military academy in 1998, is also likely to face questions about
the abuse of migrant workers helping the country prepare to host
the 2022 soccer World Cup. Qatar says it has acted to improve
conditions and workers' rights.
"There will be no issues that are off the table," Cameron's
spokesman said.
