LONDON, March 27 There will still be
opportunities for the Qatar Investment Authority, the Gulf Arab
state's acquisitive sovereign wealth fund, to invest in Britain
after it leaves the European Union, its chief executive said on
Monday.
Qatar is one of the most high-profile investors in London,
owning landmarks such as the Shard skyscraper, Harrods
department store and Olympic Village, as well as luxury hotels.
It has also sought to diversify its UK investments beyond
real estate, including buying stakes in retailer J Sainsbury Plc
and London Heathrow airport.
"I am still looking, even after Brexit there will be
opportunities QIA can really hunt for," Sheikh Abdullah bin
Mohammed bin Saud al-Thani told an investment conference in
London.
Asked what sectors in Britain he was particular looking at,
he said: "Our aim now in the future is really to focus on
infrastructure, and we will be focusing also on healthcare and
IT."
