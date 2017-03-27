LONDON, March 27 The Qatar Investment Authority,
the Gulf Arab state's acquisitive sovereign wealth fund, is
setting up an office in San Francisco to manage its growing
portfolio in the United States, the CEO of QIA said in London on
Monday.
"Soon we will be opening an office in the Silicon Valley in
San Francisco," Sheikh Abdullah Bin Mohammed al-Thani told
reporters at an investment conference.
The fund is one of the most active sovereign investors in
the world, snapping up stakes in everything from real estate to
luxury goods.
Much of its activity has traditionally been in Europe but
the fund has said it is looking to diversify into Asia and the
United States, announcing last year a plan to spend $20 billion
in Asian investments over the next five years.
(Reporting by Tom Finn and Kylie Maclellan, editing by Estelle
Shirbon)