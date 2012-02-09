STOCKHOLM Feb 9 British Prime Minister David Cameron said on Thursday he backed the Bank of England's move to expand its asset purchase programme.

"It's obviously a decision for the Bank of England but I think it's the right stance to have," he told journalists after a conference with Nordic and Baltic leaders in Stockholm.

The Bank of England earlier voted to inject another 50 billion pounds into the financial system.

"As we have a tight and robust fiscal policy of getting our deficit down and making reductions in public spending to get our debt and our deficit under control, it's right to accompany that with a monetary policy that is helping to promote growth and investment and bank lending," Cameron said.

"That combination of a tight fiscal policy and a looser monetary policy, I think, is the right answer for the UK and so I support what the Bank of England has done. I think it is a policy stance that makes good sense and will help the economy," he added.