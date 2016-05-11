LONDON May 11 Queen Elizabeth has been caught
on camera saying Chinese officials were "very rude" to the
British ambassador during a state visit to Britain by President
Xi Jinping last year.
She made the comments at a garden party at Buckingham Palace
on Tuesday, the same day that Britain's prime minister, David
Cameron, was filmed making undiplomatic remarks about Nigeria
and Afghanistan being corrupt countries.
His comments were especially awkward as he is hosting both
countries' leaders at an anti-corruption conference in London on
Thursday, while the queen's comments are not helpful to the
British government's determined efforts to court Beijing to
boost trade ties with China.
Under her constitutional role, the 90-year-old monarch never
makes any politically or diplomatically sensitive comments in
public, and it is rare for the content of her private
conversations to be revealed.
In footage broadcast by the BBC, the queen is seen meeting
senior police officer Lucy D'Orsi, who is introduced by an
official as having been in charge of security during Xi's visit
in October last year.
"Oh, bad luck," the queen says in response.
GAFFES
D'Orsi then describes her dealings with Chinese officials as
"quite a testing time" and recounts that at one point they had
walked out of a meeting and told her "the trip was off".
The queen says: "They were very rude to the ambassador."
The BBC reported that in China, items about the queen's
remarks were censored from its news bulletins.
The Chinese authorities often censor items they object to
from foreign news bulletins, which can only be seen by very few
people in China as foreign TV channels are only allowed in
high-end hotels and a tiny number of select apartment buildings.
A spokeswoman for the queen said: "We do not comment on the
queen's private conversations. However, the Chinese state visit
was extremely successful and all parties worked closely to
ensure it proceeded smoothly."
Xi's visit was full of pomp and ceremony, with Cameron and
his finance minister George Osborne keen to impress the Chinese
leader and present Britain as China's firmest friend in Europe.
The queen has been careful to keep her views to herself
during her 64-year reign, but several other members of Britain's
royal family have made undiplomatic comments about China in the
past.
The queen's husband, Prince Philip, warned some British
students in China in the 1980s that they would get "slitty eyes"
if they stayed there too long.
Her eldest son, heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles, has
skipped two state banquets for Chinese guests in Britain, and
described some Chinese officials in a journal that was leaked to
the media as "appalling old waxworks".
