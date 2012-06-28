By Mike Collett-White
| LONDON, June 29
LONDON, June 29 More than 10,000 diamonds go on
show at London's Buckingham Palace this week to mark Queen
Elizabeth's 60th year on the throne, in a dazzling display of
gems gathered over the centuries as objects of beauty and
symbols of power.
The exhibition, which runs from June 30 to July 8 and then
from July 31 to Oct. 7, was designed to coincide with the
queen's diamond jubilee this year, and features jewels she wears
regularly at official functions in Britain and abroad.
"The aim of the exhibition is to show how rulers have used
diamonds as visible signs of wealth and power," said curator
Caroline de Guitaut, who described the crowns, tiaras, rings,
earrings, swords and snuff box on display as "priceless."
De Guitaut said the 86-year-old monarch was consulted on
what would be used for the exhibition, housed in a darkened room
inside Buckingham Palace and accessed via gilded, colonnaded
corridors lined with royal portraits going back generations.
"We have tried to showcase some of the most important
diamonds in royal possession."
The first item on show in a brightly lit glass case is Queen
Victoria's small diamond crown which, despite its size, features
more than 1,100 diamonds.
After her husband Prince Albert's death in 1861, the only
other British monarch to have marked a diamond jubilee wore only
mourning clothes, meaning that colourless stones such as clear
diamonds were an ideal adornment.
Victoria was regularly pictured wearing it, including in her
official diamond jubilee portrait.
Perhaps the most impressive display, however, is that
containing seven of the nine major stones cut from the Cullinan
Diamond, the largest ever found.
SCEPTRE, CROWN AND MORE
The gemstone was discovered in South Africa in 1905 and was
so large that a clerk working at the mine initially threw it
away, assuming it was a worthless crystal.
Eventually, though, the stone weighing 3,106 carats in its
rough state was presented to King Edward VII who decided to have
it cut and polished.
It produced nine principal stones and 96 small brilliant
diamonds. The two main gems, the largest colourless and flawless
cut diamonds in the world, were set in the Sovereign's Sceptre
and Imperial State Crown.
Like many of the important diamonds in the exhibition,
Cullinan III and IV were used in a variety of settings over time
but today form a brooch worn by Queen Elizabeth at a service of
thanksgiving at St. Paul's Cathedral earlier this month.
Cullinan V is in a brooch, Cullinan VII hangs as a pendant
from an emerald necklace, Cullinan VI and VIII are also in a
brooch and Cullinan IX, the smallest of the nine main stones at
4.4 carats, is set into a platinum ring.
Underlining how diamonds were used as gifts of diplomacy as
well as objects of desire, Queen Victoria's fringe brooch
includes stones presented to her by the Sultan of Turkey as a
token of thanks for Britain's support in the Crimean War.
Victoria appears not to have appreciated the sultan's
tastes, and had the jewels reset.
The Jaipur Sword and Scabbard were presented to King Edward
VII for his coronation in 1902 by the Maharajah of Jaipur, and
have been set with 719 diamonds weighing 2,000 carats in total.
More recently, Queen Elizabeth was gifted the Williamson
Diamond in 1947 by Canadian geologist and royalist John Thorburn
Williamson, and it is considered the finest pink diamond ever
discovered.
From its original uncut 54.5 carats it was cut into a
23.6-carat round brilliant stone and now sits in the centre of a
flower-shaped brooch by Cartier.
While De Guitaut said she could not even guess the value of
the diamonds on display, a pink diamond of similar size without
royal provenance, fetched $46 million at an auction in
Switzerland in 2010.
Of all the royals represented in the exhibition, Queen
Mary's name came up most often.
Queen Elizabeth's grandmother clearly had a passion for
jewellery, and among her acquisitions was a snuff box made
originally for Frederick II of Prussia and his court.
The box is covered with nearly 3,000 diamonds, including
many on the bottom which would normally be invisible, and came
to England after the Russian Revolution. There it was sold twice
before being purchased by Mary in 1932.
(Reporting by Mike Collett-White; editing by Patricia Reaney)