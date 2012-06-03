* Nationwide jubilee celebrations enter third day
By Mike Collett-White and Michael Holden
LONDON, June 4 Britain's Queen Elizabeth hosts
pop royalty at an evening concert outside her London residence
Buckingham Palace on Monday, part of four days of nationwide
celebrations for the Diamond Jubilee marking her 60th year on
the throne.
Ten thousand ticket-holders will watch the performances live
on a circular stage and much larger crowds are expected in
surrounding parks to hear Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder, Elton
John and Jessie J entertain the 86-year-old monarch.
Ska band Madness will join the festivities by singing 1980s
hit "Our House" from the roof of the 775-room palace, and the
BBC, due to air the concert live, promised "one of the most
spectacular shows ever staged in the UK".
Take That frontman Gary Barlow was brought in to organise
the event. He and musical impresario Andrew Lloyd Webber penned
a song for the jubilee.
It appears on souvenir album "Sing", featuring acts from
across the Commonwealth of mostly former British colonies, which
went straight to number one in the album charts on Sunday.
After the concert, a network of 4,000 beacons will be lit
across the United Kingdom and Commonwealth, leading into
Tuesday, the final day of the extended holiday weekend.
HORSES, BOATS AND CARRIAGES
On Sunday, more than a million people braved the pouring
rain to watch a spectacular flotilla of 1,000 vessels accompany
the queen on her gilded royal barge along the River Thames.
Organisers said millions more Britons spilled on to streets
bedecked in Union Jack bunting up and down the country for
outdoor parties marking the queen's milestone anniversary,
although numbers were kept down by inclement weather.
The monarch indulged her passion for horse racing with a
visit to the Epsom Derby on Saturday.
The jubilee concludes on Tuesday with a thanksgiving service
at St Paul's Cathedral, a carriage procession along the Mall
avenue, a fly past and farewell wave from the royal family to
crowds gathered in front of Buckingham Palace.
The events, years in the planning, have underlined broad
support for the queen in Britain, where she is riding high in
opinion polls and is seen as a symbol of service, stability and
national unity.
The displays of pomp and pageantry also gave a lift to many
at a time of economic austerity and spending cuts, and boosted
confidence ahead of the summer Olympic Games.
"You wouldn't get that anywhere else in the world -- only
the British could put on an event like that," said Paul Slater,
a 30-year-old financial consultant who travelled from the
central English city of Birmingham to watch Sunday's armada.
"Bring on the Olympics."
Support for the royal family is not universal however, with
views ranging from indifference - around two million Britons
travelled abroad to benefit from the extra days off - to
outright opposition.
"Her achievement is just staying alive, doing little and
saying less," Graham Smith, head of campaign group Republic,
told Reuters on Sunday.
His group estimates that the royal family, which officially
sets taxpayers back between 30 and 40 million pounds a year, in
fact costs closer to 200 million pounds when security and travel
are included.
Queen Elizabeth is only the second monarch to mark 60 years
on the throne, after her great-great-grandmother Queen Victoria
reached the milestone in 1897. She is also on course to become
the longest-serving British sovereign in 2015.
The queen's reign began in 1952, when she was 25, and has
spanned 12 prime ministers from Winston Churchill to the current
incumbent David Cameron.
(Reporting by Mike Collett-White; Editing by Ralph Gowling)