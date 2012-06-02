* Four-days of festivities begin with Epsom Derby
* Celebrations include Thames pageant and pop concert
* Tributes paid to queen's "incredible service"
By Michael Holden
LONDON, June 2 Queen Elizabeth gets four days of
celebrations to mark her 60 years on the British throne under
way on Saturday with one of her favourite pastimes, a trip to
the horse races, as tributes to the long-serving monarch pour
in.
Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to descend on
London over the next few days for Diamond Jubilee festivities,
with millions attending street parties across the country as the
nation marks the queen's personal milestone.
"The queen has given incredible service," British Prime
Minister David Cameron said.
"She's never put a foot wrong, she's hugely popular and
respected here and around the world and it's an opportunity for
people to give thanks and to say thank you for the incredible
service that she's given."
Across Britain, red, white and blue "Union Jack" flags
billow from street lamps, outside buildings, shop fronts and
houses, and sales of patriotic souvenirs have rocketed ahead of
the celebrations.
To royalists, the occasion is a chance to express their
thanks and appreciation to the 86-year-old Elizabeth, head of
state for 16 countries from Australia and Canada to tiny Tuvalu
in the Pacific Ocean, for her years of public service.
For others, the chance of some extra days off work and to
enjoy the sort of extravaganza and public ceremony for which
Britain is renowned has made it a welcome break from austere
times, pay freezes and deep public spending cuts.
Republicans hope the occasion marks the last hurrah of a
dying anachronism, while some 2 million people are leaving
Britain altogether to go on holiday.
"Original jubilees were invented in the 19th century by the
popular press as modes of national celebration for which the
monarchy and monarch was almost incidental," said royal
biographer Robert Lacey.
He said the jubilee was as much about society celebrating
itself as it was about the head of state and the now largely
symbolic institution of the monarchy.
"They tend to work best in times of economic hardship. It
provides a tonic for the country," Lacey told Reuters.
Having acceded to the throne in February 1952 on the death
of her father George VI when Winston Churchill was prime
minister, Elizabeth is now the longest-lived British monarch.
Only her great-great-grandmother Victoria spent longer on
the British throne and she looks on course to overhaul her as
longest-serving monarch in 2015.
As well being head of the Commonwealth of nations mainly
made up former British colonies, Elizabeth is also the Supreme
Governor of the Church of England.
"I think we've been enormously fortunate in this country to
have as our head of state a person who has a real personality -
a personality that comes through more and more, I think, in her
public utterances," said the Archbishop of Canterbury Rowan
Williams, the spiritual head of the Anglican Church.
"Someone with insight and judgement, and with immense
stamina and a depth of commitment that I think is immensely
impressive to all of us."
THAMES FLOTILLA
The four days of celebrations begin on a fairly low-key note
when the queen indulges her long love of horses by attending
the Epsom Derby, one of the biggest events in the British horse
racing calendar.
On Sunday, there will be a flotilla of 1,000 boats assembled
from around the globe travelling 25 miles along the River Thames
featuring the queen and her 90-year-old husband Prince Philip on
a royal barge, in the largest such pageant for 350 years.
Thousands of street parties are also planned across Britain,
including one on Downing Street outside Cameron's office, as
part of a "Big Jubilee Lunch".
The queen's London residence Buckingham Palace will play
host to a pop concert on Monday featuring the likes of Paul
McCartney and Elton John, before a network of 4,200 beacons will
also be lit across Britain with more set alight around the
Commonwealth.
The celebrations culminate on Tuesday with a memorial
service at St Paul's Cathedral, a carriage procession through
central London and flypast by present and former royal air force
aircraft.
Huge crowds are expected for the events with estimates that
about a million people will travel to London on Sunday alone.
Not all will be cheering for the queen with banner-waving
republicans staging a protest at Tower Bridge during the Thames
flotilla.
THOUSANDS OF STREET PARTIES
Officials say there are some 9,500 street parties planned in
England Wales and ABTA, the British travel association, said
almost 2.5 million Britons were expected to take part.
London's Heathrow airport said some 780,000 people were due
to arrive in the next few days, although ABTA said an estimated
2 million Britons were planning to head overseas to take
advantage of the two extra public holidays.
Retail groups say Britons are expected to spend 823 million
pounds ($1.28 billion), nearly double what they paid out on last
year's royal wedding of the queen's grandson Prince William and
Kate Middleton.
Supermarket Tesco, the world's number three retailer,
expected to sell 2.86 million flags by the end of the weekend,
while rival Sainsbury's said it had sold 252 miles of bunting,
enough to decorate the entire length of the Thames.
But rather than a boon, the Bank of England and economists
warn the extra public holidays will hit growth in the second
quarter, bad news for an economy that has slipped back into
recession and where growth remains elusive.
"It is likely that there will be a significant hit to GDP in
the second quarter, which will be partly recouped in the third
quarter," said Howard Archer, economist at IHS Global Insight.
Last year's royal wedding and the extra public holiday that
attracted was cited as one of the special factors that knocked
up to 0.5 percent off GDP growth in the second quarter of 2011.
Police said the weekend would include the largest royal
security operation ever conducted. Some 13,000 officials
including about 6,000 police officers will be on duty for the
Thames pageant, which poses challenges never before encountered.
"We're treating it as a unique event, to have that many
dignitaries on that many boats moving along the Thames," London
police's Deputy Assistant Commissioner Stephen Kavanagh told
Reuters.
He warned the capital's public transport system and roads
would be stretched, but after 18 months of planning, police do
not believe there was any major security threat.
Attention-seekers posed the greatest problem, Kavanagh
commented.
In April, a protester disrupted the annual Cambridge versus
Oxford university rowing race on the Thames by swimming into the
path of the crews and police chiefs admit they cannot guarantee
similar embarrassments would not occur.
"There is no plan along that length of river, with that
number of people on both sides of the Thames that can prevent
anything happening," Kavanagh said.