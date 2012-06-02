* Queen at Epsom Derby greeted by cheering crowds
By Chris Helgren
EPSOM, England, June 2 A beaming Queen Elizabeth
enjoyed a day at the races on Saturday, indulging a lifelong
passion for horses at the launch of four days of nationwide
Diamond Jubilee celebrations to mark her 60 years on the British
throne.
Wearing a blue coat and matching hat, the 86-year-old was
greeted by tens of thousands of flag-waving well-wishers at the
Epsom Derby in southern England to watch one of the racing
calendar's richest events.
Welsh opera singer Katherine Jenkins led the crowd in
singing the national anthem as the queen and husband Prince
Philip looked on, reflecting a mood of patriotism that has swept
the country as the queen reaches a rare milestone.
Only one monarch has celebrated a diamond jubilee before -
Queen Elizabeth's great-great-grandmother Victoria in 1897. The
festivities mark the start of a summer of revelry in Britain
with London also hosting the Olympic Games in July.
"It's a wonderful day to be British. It's not often you get
a chance to show your pride," said racegoer Carole Peck from
Ipswich in eastern England.
"All ages, all classes are mingling together with one thing
in common. I think the whole thing with the Olympics, the queen
and the Jubilee, it's time to fly the flag."
The queen is a keen horse rider and breeder, and visits
Epsom every year. While few personal details are known about the
famously discreet head of state, it is reported that she reads
the Racing Post sports newspaper over breakfast each morning.
Amid a crowd wearing top hats and tails and women in their
snazziest dresses, the queen looked on appreciatively from the
royal box as Derby winner Camelot was heralded in the winner's
circle. Later she presented trophies to the winning jockey,
trainer and owners.
The focus turns to London on Sunday, where huge crowds are
expected to line the streets and the River Thames for a series
of spectacular events, although rain is forecast which could
dampen enthusiasm.
Millions more are expected to attend street parties across
the country as surveys of public opinion show the royal family's
popularity is as high as it has been for decades.
Across Britain, red, white and blue "Union Jack" flags
billow from street lamps, shop fronts and houses, and sales of
patriotic souvenirs have rocketed ahead of the celebrations.
FLOTILLA
On Sunday, a flotilla of 1,000 boats assembled from around
the globe will sail along the Thames to accompany the queen and
her 90-year-old husband on a royal barge, the largest such
pageant for 350 years.
Thousands of street parties are planned across the country,
including one in Downing Street outside Prime Minister David
Cameron's office, as part of a "Big Jubilee Lunch".
The queen's London residence Buckingham Palace will host a
pop concert on Monday featuring the likes of Paul McCartney and
Elton John, before a network of beacons are lit across Britain
and around the Commonwealth.
The celebrations culminate on Tuesday with a memorial
service at St Paul's Cathedral, a carriage procession through
central London and a fly-past by present and former Royal Air
Force aircraft.
To royalists, the jubilee is a chance to express their
appreciation of a woman who acceded to the throne in February
1952 on the death of her father George VI.
For others, the chance of some extra days off work and to
enjoy the sort of public ceremony for which Britain is renowned
has made the jubilee a welcome break from austere times, pay
freezes and public spending cuts.
Republicans hope the occasion marks the last hurrah of what
they say is a dying anachronism they estimate costs the taxpayer
up to 200 million pounds ($307 million) a year.
About a million people are expected to travel to London for
the flotilla alone, but not all will be cheering for the queen -
banner-waving republicans plan to protest at Tower Bridge during
the event.
Police said the weekend would include the largest royal
security operation. About 13,000 officials including around
6,000 police officers will be on duty for the Thames pageant.
