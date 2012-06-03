* Biggest flotilla since 1662 among jubilee highlights
* Organisers say 1.2 million brave rain to watch
* Monarchy enjoying broad popularity
By Michael Holden and Mike Collett-White
LONDON, June 3 Britain's Queen Elizabeth joined
an armada of 1,000 vessels and more than a million cheering
spectators on Sunday to celebrate her 60th year on the throne
with the most dazzling display of pageantry seen on London's
River Thames for 350 years.
Pealing bells greeted the start of the flotilla as the
queen's gilded royal barge sailed alongside a colourful and
eclectic array of boats from leisure cruisers and yachts to
rowing boats, a Hawaiian war canoe and Venetian gondolas.
Organisers said 1.2 million people, many waving "Union Jack"
flags, braved typically inclement British weather to catch a
glimpse of the procession along the seven mile (11 km route) as
riverbanks were turned in a blur of red, white and blue.
After four hours on the river, much of it spent standing to
review the flotilla passing by, the 86-year-old monarch was
still smiling and showing a resolute "British stiff upper lip"
as the event concluded in driving rain with a bitter wind.
Elizabeth, her 90-year-old husband Prince Philip and the
other senior royal family members even jigged in time to the
strains of "Rule Britannia" as the last vessel carrying an
orchestra and drenched singers serenaded her.
"It made me proud to be British. It'll be a long time before
London has another day like this," said Sandra Evans, 68, a
retired shop worker from east London who was wrapped in a
soaking wet British flag.
"The royal family has taken a lot of abuse from people over
the years, but they've shown their class today."
Up and down the country, millions of people attended diamond
jubilee street parties in honour of the sovereign, the only
British monarch after Queen Victoria to have sat on the throne
for 60 years.
The London pageant, the highlight of four-days of public
celebration, drew crowds from Britain and beyond as the queen,
wearing a silver and white dress with a matching coat, sailed
down the Thames in the royal barge, "The Spirit of Chartwell".
Also on board were heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles, his
eldest son Prince William and new wife Kate, a global fashion
trendsetter who wore a vivid red Alexander McQueen dress and
matching hat.
"It was amazing. It felt like stepping back in time and
seeing history come to life," said American student Ashley
Nissim, 21, who is studying in London.
From New Zealand Maoris in traditional cloaks paddling a
canoe to sailors and costume pirates, the flotilla boasted
participants from every corner of the planet in a colourful
display that recalled Britain's history and nautical past.
There were even vessels from the 1940 evacuation of British
and Allied troops from Dunkirk in northern France - a famous
rescue performed by crafts of all shapes and sizes and a
celebrated piece of British history.
Organisers said Sunday's river pageant, reminiscent of a
Canaletto canvas from the 18th century, was the largest of its
kind since a similar spectacle was held for King Charles II and
his consort Catherine of Braganza in 1662.
LONDON LANDMARKS
The flotilla passed under 14 bridges and past landmarks
including the Houses of Parliament, St Paul's Cathedral, and the
Tower of London, where the picturesque Tower Bridge bascules
were raised in salute.
One of the boats taking part, "Amazon", featured in diamond
jubilee celebrations for Queen Victoria, Elizabeth's
great-great-grandmother, held in 1897 when Britain's empire
spanned much of the globe.
Although the queen is still head of state in 16 countries
from Australia and Canada to tiny Tuvalu in the Pacific Ocean
and head of the Commonwealth, Britain is a shadow of its former
imperial self.
Nevertheless, the pageant appeared on news sites around the
world and was among the top trending topics on the Twitter micro
blogging site, with messages ranging from congratulatory to
comic. Interest in the festivities and affection for the queen
extended to former colonies such as Canada.
"She is a kind of living history," marketing expert Amanda
Batchelor told Reuters from her home in Toronto where she was
watching on television.
Historians and commentators say the pomp and spectacle of
British royal occasions gives the country a sense of national
pride at a time when the economy is in recession and people face
deep austerity measures.
STREET PARTIES
Across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, street
parties were being held to mark the occasion. Prince Charles and
his wife Camilla dropped into one in central London before the
pageant, joining in a rousing rendition of the national anthem.
While the queen and the royal party braved the elements
under a canopy on a barge in the middle of the Thames and then
for hours on a bankside reviewing stand, the wet conditions
proved too much for Prime Minister David Cameron, who moved his
Downing Street party indoors.
That said, the government hoped the jubilee would mark the
start of a summer of revelry capped off by the Olympic Games in
London, raising the public's spirits and their poll ratings.
"You wouldn't get that anywhere else in the world - only the
British could put on an event like that," said Paul Slater, 30,
a financial consultant, who travelled from Birmingham in
central England for the pageant. "Bring on the Olympics."
However, economists have warned that the extra public
holidays will hit Britain's already ailing economy, potentially
prolonging a recession.
The celebrations come as polls show the overwhelming backing
for the monarchy, which has overcome a slump in the 1990s
following marital infidelities and the death of the hugely
popular Princess Diana in a 1997 Paris car crash
However, not everyone in London was cheering as about 100
republicans waving banners demanding "Votes not Boats" and "Make
Monarchy History" staged a protest near Tower Bridge.
"Her achievement is just staying alive, doing little and
saying less," Graham Smith, head of campaign group Republic,
told Reuters.
Even republicans acknowledge though there is little chance
the queen will be ousted and take solace in indications many
Britons are simply indifferent -- 2 million people are leaving
the country to take advantage of the extended public holiday.
Celebrations will continue on Monday with a pop concert
outside Elizabeth's London residence Buckingham Palace and
conclude with a service of thanksgiving at St. Paul's Cathedral
on Tuesday followed by a carriage procession.
