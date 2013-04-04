LONDON, April 4 Queen Elizabeth was awarded one
of Britain's most prestigious entertainment honours on Thursday
for her support for the film and television industry.
Actor and director Kenneth Branagh presented the 86-year-old
monarch with an honorary BAFTA award - Britain's equivalent of
Hollywood's Oscars - for her patronage of many of the country's
entertainment organisations since coming to the throne in 1952.
The queen personally demonstrated her support for the film
industry last year when she starred with actor Daniel Craig in a
James Bond spoof as part of the opening ceremony for the London
Olympic Games.
The short sequence, seen by a worldwide television audience,
showed the queen meeting Craig at Buckingham Palace before
leaving to board a helicopter.
After the scene's transmission, the queen appeared to leap
from a helicopter hovering over the event and parachute into the
stadium - a role performed for her by a stunt artist.
The unexpected entrance had made the queen "the most
memorable Bond girl yet", said John Willis, chairman of the
British Academy of Film and Television Arts, which made the
award.
Presenting the award event at her Windsor Castle residence
near London, Branagh said to laughter that there were more roles
on offer if the queen was available.
"Several of my colleagues here tonight want you to know that
should you wish to venture further into the world of British
film, that they have a number of scripts with them this evening
with some marvellous parts for you," Branagh said.
The queen and her family are enjoying a surge of support in
Britain, boosted by the wedding of her grandson Prince William
to Kate Middleton in 2011 and her own diamond jubilee
celebrations last year.
The expected arrival of a baby for William and Kate in July
is likely to further increase interest in the royals.
(Reporting by Tim Castle; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)