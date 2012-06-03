Here is a look at the pageant on London's River Thames to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's 60 years on the British throne, the biggest royal occasion on the river in over 300 years.

* The flotilla will pass under the 14 road/foot/rail bridges over the River Thames.

* The bascules of Tower Bridge will be raised in salute.

* The route is approximately 7 miles (11 km) long. The full route including the mustering and dispersal areas runs from Hammersmith to Old Royal Naval College and is approximately 13 miles (22 km).

* There is a history of using the Thames for royal celebrations in spectacular style including Anne Boleyn's coronation in 1533, an extravagant pageant for King Charles II and his consort in 1662 and a flamboyant musical event held in 1717 by King George I. Handel's Water Music premiered in July 1717, when King George I requested a concert on the River Thames.

* The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh took part in a River Progress from Greenwich to Lambeth as part of the Silver Jubilee celebrations in 1977. In the early evening on the same day a river pageant involving 140 vessels took place which the Queen reviewed from County Hall.

* The Royal Barge conveying the queen, the Duke of Edinburgh and other members of the royal family is an adaptation of an existing vessel with decorations connected with the queen and the traditions of the royal family.

* One of the vessels taking part, the Amazon, also took part in Queen Victoria's Diamond Jubilee, in 1897.

* At nearly 90 feet long, Gloriana will be the largest rowed vessel in the UK today

* The name 'Thames', from Middle English Temese, is derived from the Celtic name for the river, Tamesas (from *tam-ssa), recorded in Latin as Tamesis and underlying modern Welsh Tafwys "Thames" - the name probably meant "dark"

* The north bank of the Thames, near where the river pageant is to finish, was the first known London settlement, established by the Ancient Britons, it later became the Port of London.

