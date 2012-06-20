By Brenda Goh
| LONDON, June 21
LONDON, June 21 Britain's Queen Elizabeth has
another reason to be cheerful in her Diamond Jubilee year - her
annual pay is about to jump by 20 percent to 36 million pounds.
Her property holdings, known as the Crown Estate, posted a
record profit of 240.2 million pounds ($377.4 million), a net
rise of 4 percent in the year through March 2012 largely due to
strong tenant demand for its shops in the upmarket Regent Street
and St James's districts of London.
At a time when Britain is in recession and many families are
feeling the pinch of higher household costs and taxes, the
Queen's allowance will rise to 36 million pounds from 30 million
pounds, the level at which it was frozen in October 2010 under
new laws which peg her pay to the estate's profits.
"It's a great set of results and I'm sure everyone's going
to be happy," Crown Estate Chief Executive Alison Nimmo said.
The 85-year-old queen celebrated her 60th year on the throne
this month with a 1,000-vessel flotilla on London's River Thames
and nationwide street parties.
She has been paid by taxpayers through an allowance set by
Parliament and via other government grants since King George III
ceded all property profits to the Treasury in 1760.
The Crown Estate pays all of its profit to the Treasury, or
finance ministry. Under new laws that come into effect in
2013-14, the monarch's pay is calculated as 15 percent of the
estate's profits from two years prior.
The changes were designed to ensure the queen's pay would
rise and fall with the health of the British economy, which this
year entered its second recession since the start of the global
financial crisis.
Used mainly to pay the Royal household's staff as well as
for items like laundry, stationery and official functions, her
2013-14 pay will be the highest since 2008 though still less
than half of her 1991 pay of 77.3 million pounds.
The Crown Estate, which owns a mix of wind farms, retail
parks and most of Britain's seabed in addition to its central
London properties, outperformed the industry's I n vestment
Property Databank (IPD) be n chmark index due to strong
international interest in the London property market and the
country's growing dependency on renewable energy.
The value of its property portfolio rose 7.4 percent to 7.6
billion pounds from the previous year, while the total return,
which includes rental income, was 16.8 percent, outperforming
the IPD index by 10.4 percentage points.
Its London projects include the 500 million pound
regeneration of the St James's district, where it will redevelop
almost 300,000 square feet of new shops, offices and homes.