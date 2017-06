Britain's Prince Philip (C) talks to Prince Charles (L), Prince William (2nd R) and Prince Harry on the Spirit of Chartwell during the Diamond Jubilee River Pageant on the River Thames, in London June 3, 2012. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool

LONDON Britain's Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth's 90-year-old husband, was taken to hospital with a bladder infection on Monday, Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

The palace said he had been taken to hospital as "a precautionary measure" and would remain under observation for a few days, meaning that he will miss the latter part of the queen's Diamond Jubilee celebrations.

A concert is due to be held this evening at the palace, the third of four days of festivities marking the queen's 60-year reign.

(Reporting by Mohammed Abbas; editing by Tim Pearce)