LONDON Dec 21 A mother in Britain, who was so
desperate to stop her cancer-stricken son having to undergo
conventional medical treatment that she went into hiding with
him, lost a court battle on Friday to prevent him receiving
radiotherapy.
The case of Sally Roberts, 37, a New Zealander living in
Brighton, southern England, and the plight of her seven-year-old
son has made headlines in Britain.
Roberts wants to try alternative treatments first, including
immunotherapy and photodynamic therapy for her son Neon. She has
been told the boy needs treatment fast but fears the
side-effects of conventional medicine.
Doctors treating the boy had warned that without
radiotherapy he could die within three months
Judge David Bodey told the High Court in London the
life-saving radiotherapy treatment could start against the
mother's wishes, the Press Association reported.
"The mother has been through a terrible time. This sort of
thing is every parent's nightmare," the judge said.
"But I am worried that her judgment has gone awry on the
question of the seriousness of the threat which Neon faces."
The story of the sick blue-eyed blonde boy came to public
attention earlier this month when Roberts prompted a nationwide
police hunt by going into hiding with Neon for four days to stop
him from undergoing the treatment.
The mother's relentless battle in court also cast a light on
the dilemmas parents can face when dealing with the illness of a
loved one, considering the short-term and long-term risks of a
treatment and handling conflicting medical information available
at the click of a mouse.
Roberts said in court she had researched on the Internet her
son's condition - a fast-growing, high-grade brain tumour called
medulloblastoma - and sought advice from specialists around the
world because she did not trust British experts.
She feared radiotherapy would stunt the boy's growth, reduce
his IQ, damage his thyroid and potentially leave him infertile.
Earlier this week, a judge ruled that Neon could undergo
emergency surgery to remove a tumour which had resisted an
initial operation in October, despite opposition from his
mother, who found he appeared to be recovering after what she
said was a "heartbreaking" stay in hospital.
"EXPERIMENTAL AND UNPROVEN"
Surgeons said Neon's operation on Wednesday had been
successful but that radiotherapy was needed to ensure no
residual tumour was left behind.
Neon's father Ben, who lives in London and is separated from
Roberts, has sided with his son's doctors.
But his wife suggested exploring several alternative
treatments, including immunotherapy, which mainly consists of
stimulating the body's immune system to fight cancerous cells,
and photodynamic therapy, which uses a photosensitizing agent
and a source of light to kill malignant cells.
The hospital treating Neon slammed "experimental and
unproven" methods which entered "unchartered territory". The
hospital, which cannot be named, also questioned the credentials
of some of the private specialists contacted by Roberts's team.
The court heard that at least one of these could not even
correctly spell medulloblastoma.
Radiotherapy is used to prevent cancer from spreading or
striking back after surgery but it can damage nerve tissue and
healthy brain cells.
Long-term side effects tend to be more common in children,
whose nervous systems are still developing.
(Reporting by Natalie Huet; Editing by Sophie Hares)