By Rhys Jones
| LONDON, Sept 10
LONDON, Sept 10 British transport firm
FirstGroup dismissed suggestions it might have to walk
away from a contract to operate the country's west coast rail
service, even as it conceded its plans were riskier than those
of failed rival bidder Virgin Rail.
FirstGroup has pledged to return 13.3 billion pounds ($21
billion) to the taxpayer over the contract, based on an annual
revenue growth forecast of 10.4 percent, while Virgin Rail
promised 11 billion based on annual growth of 8.5 percent.
"Since we expect to grow the line throughout its life (until
the end of 2028) we are taking on more than Virgin ... and that
is more risk," FirstGroup chief executive Tim O'Toole told
lawmakers on Britain's transport select committee on Monday.
"I don't see any chance of us handing the keys back to the
government because it would destroy our chances of running
railways in this country in the future."
O'Toole said FirstGroup believed it could drive growth on
the franchise throughout its life, unlike Virgin Rail which he
said saw growth "flatlining in the last three years".
The West Coast Mainline serves 31 million passengers a year
travelling between London, the north west of England, north
Wales and central Scotland.
Richard Branson's Virgin Trains, a joint venture between
Virgin Group and Stagecoach which has run the service
for 15 years, last month launched legal proceedings against the
British government in a last-ditch bid to prevent FirstGroup
from signing the contract for the franchise.
The government had earlier rejected a plea by the
billionaire businessman to rethink the bidding process which
awarded the contract to FirstGroup for around 6 billion pounds,
sparking a bitter row.
Branson, one of Britain's best-known entrepreneurs, attacked
FirstGroup's bid as "absolutely preposterous", citing the higher
risk guarantee FirstGroup was asked to offer.
FirstGroup was required to put up a 190 million pounds
subordinated loan facility (SLF), which will be forfeited if it
fails to fulfil the contract. This compares to the 40 million
pounds asked as a guarantee from Virgin Rail.
"Our experience tells us a lot and we don't think they can
do it - we think they should have put up more like 600 million
pounds as a risk bond," said Branson.
The tycoon said this made FirstGroup's bid similar to those
that led to the collapse of the GNER and National Express
contracts on Britain's East Coast rail line, which the
government was forced to re-nationalise.
FirstGroup's O'Toole said the allegations made by Virgin
about its financial projections were "flat out wrong", calling
them "a bad guess" on a bid Virgin had not seen.
The government could transfer the service to state-owned
Directly Operated Railways in the interim if Virgin's legal bid
delays the handover due to take place on Dec. 9.
FirstGroup, which already runs the Great Western rail route
to Wales and southwest England, intends to invest around 2
billion pounds in the franchise over its life.
"In choosing this bid the DfT (Department for Transport)
have to opine that it is deliverable," said O'Toole.
Branson said Virgin Rail would not bid for other rail
franchises unless the bidding system was changed.