LONDON Oct 29 Britain's Department for
Transport (DfT) was aware that its forecasting model for the
West Coast rail franchise was flawed before it awarded the
contract, a report into the botched tender has found.
The findings of an initial report into the debacle,
published on Monday, are a further embarrassment for the British
government after it was forced to pull the contract it had
awarded to FirstGroup ahead of the incumbent Virgin
Trains.
The 13-year franchise, due to begin in December, was pulled
this month after the DfT said that serious flaws in the process
were uncovered while it was preparing for a legal challenge from
Virgin.
In Monday's report, Sam Laidlaw, a DfT non-executive board
member and chief executive of Centrica, said the inquiry
had seen credible evidence that the DfT knew in advance of
faults in the process.
The DfT required bidders to put up a performance bond,
season ticket bond and subordinated loan facility (SLF), which
they would lose if they failed to fulfil the contract. The size
of the SLF depended on the DfT's evaluation of the risk in the
respective bids.
However, Laidlaw's report said that the companies were not
provided with adequate information to predict the likely size of
any SLF requirement, undermining the capital structure of their
bids.
"The DfT was aware of a lack of transparency in the SLF
process and decided nonetheless to continue with the franchise
process and to accept the risk of a bidder challenge," the
report said.
In a statement to the House of Commons on Monday British
transport secretary Patrick McLoughlin said that Laidlaw's
report made "uncomfortable reading" as he outlined the findings.
The bungled process, which led to the suspension of three
DfT employees and the freezing of other franchise competitions,
has cost taxpayers about 40 million pounds ($64 million) in
compensation to the four shortlisted bidders.
The report said that inadequate planning and preparation, a
complex organisational structure and weak governance had all
contributed to the flawed process.
The DfT has since asked Virgin to continue operating the
service, which runs from London to Scotland, for at least nine
months from December while it runs a competition for an interim
agreement.
As well as technical flaws and a lack of transparency in the
bidding process, Laidlaw's report said that the DfT's published
guidance was not followed when bids were being processed and
there were inconsistencies in the treatment of bidders.
Laidlaw's final report will be published by the end of
November.