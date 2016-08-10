LONDON Aug 10 Britain awarded a contract to run
rail services in East Anglia to the incumbent operator Abellio
East Anglia, as part of a deal which included a 1 billion pound
($1.3 billion) deal for the UK arm of manufacturer Bombardier
to supply new trains.
Abellio East Anglia, owned by Dutch firm NS, will run rail
services between London, Cambridge and Norwich from October
until 2025. The government selected the Dutch operator over
rival bids from FirstGroup and National Express.
In its statement, Britain's Department For Transport said
the deal included a 1 billion pound contract for Bombardier to
build 660 new carriages at its Derby, England-based factory, to
expand capacity on the eastern England routes.
($1 = 0.7660 pounds)
(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton)