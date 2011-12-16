* National Audit Office to review how contract awarded
* Bombardier says will cut more than 1,400 UK jobs
* Siemens declines comment
By Rhys Jones
LONDON, Dec 15 The process by which
Britain decided to award a key rail contract to Siemens AG
, which led incumbent Bombardier Inc to cut
hundreds of jobs at its British plant, will be subject to an
official review, a committee of MPs said on Friday.
In June, Britain awarded a consortium led by Germany's
Siemens a 1.4 billion pounds ($2.2 billion) contract to build
and maintain 1,200 carriages for the Thameslink cross-London
railway.
As a result, Canada's Bombardier said it would cut more than
1,400 jobs at its plant in Derby, central England, where it made
and maintained trains for use on the line.
"We believe that in the public interest an independent
review must evaluate whether this massive contract was awarded
correctly on the basis of the criteria in the original
invitation to tender," said Louise Ellman, chairwoman of
Britain's Transport Select Committee.
Ellman said the committee had asked the National Audit
Office to review the decision and report to parliament by next
summer.
The British government has said the Siemens contract itself
would not be reviewed or put out to tender again.
Britain is grappling with a huge budget deficit and is
looking to manufacturing and private sector growth to help
offset public sector cutbacks and redundancies.
But the country's Conservative-Liberal coalition government
says it is keen not to be protectionist in the way it awards
contracts and would look at each tender on its individual
merits.
Though Siemens said the contract win would allow it to
create hundreds of jobs in Britain, the company plans to build
the trains in Germany.
A spokesman for Munich-based Siemens declined to comment in
light of the UK review.
The transport committee's report into the procurement
process found Siemens' triple A credit rating "almost certainly
made a significant contribution" to its success in winning the
Thameslink deal.
It said the bundling of train manufacture and financing
together in large procurement exercises would skew the market
towards larger multinational firms, possibly at the expense of
excellence in train design and domestic manufacturing.
"The government must do more to ensure that UK-based
companies in, or supplying, the train building sector enjoy a
steadier flow of business opportunities including new projects
before the next major train procurement," said Ellman.
NEW 2,000 JOBS
When it announced its preferred bidder status in
June, Siemens, which makes products ranging from fast trains and
steam turbines to light bulbs and hearing aids said up to 2,000
new jobs would be created as a result of the project.
It has said up to 600 highly skilled roles involved in
making train components would be created, including up to 300 at
a Siemens factory in Hebburn, South Tyneside.
The remainder would be created within the Siemens supply
chain across the UK, it said, adding that positions would also
be created in the construction and service industry involved in
building the two new train maintenance depots and the ongoing
maintenance of the fleet.
"Normally a preferred bidder status means it's almost sure
you get the contract," said a company source who declined to be
named.
The source said it would normally take about six months for
the contract giver to check if all the project's requirements
were met before signing it.