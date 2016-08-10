(Adds background)
LONDON Aug 10 Dutch-owned Abellio East Anglia
has been awarded a renewed contract to run rail services in
eastern England in one of the first such decisions made by
Britain's new government.
The deal included a 1 billion pound ($1.3 billion) contract
for Bombardier to supply new trains from its UK base,
and would cut journey times on routes between London and the
eastern English cities of Cambridge and Norwich, the UK's
Department For Transport said on Wednesday.
Theresa May became Britain's prime minister last month after
Britain voted to leave the European Union in June. The new
government has delayed some infrastructure decisions, such as
Hinkley Point C, a plan to build the country's first new nuclear
plant in decades.
The award of the East Anglia rail franchise had originally
been expected in June.
Current operator Abellio East Anglia, owned by Dutch rail
firm NS, will run rail services until 2025 after the government
picked its bid over those of rival shortlisted British transport
operators FirstGroup and National Express.
The agreement includes a contract for Canadian train and
plane maker Bombardier to build 660 new carriages at its Derby,
central England factory, to expand capacity on the routes.
Transport Minister Chris Grayling said the contract award
would ensure work for Britain's rail industry.
"This is part of our plan to make an economy that works for
everyone -- not just the privileged few -- by ensuring
prosperity is spread throughout the country," he said.
Train services in some parts of Britain, which privatised
its rail services in the 1990s, are being hit by a five-day
strike this week.
Southern, which runs trains from destinations such as
Brighton and Gatwick Airport and is operated by Govia Thameslink
Railway, part-owned by Go Ahead, has said only 60
percent of its services would operate during the week-long
stoppage.
($1 = 0.7660 pounds)
(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Keith Weir)