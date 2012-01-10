LONDON Jan 10 Britain will build a high-speed rail link between London, Birmingham and cities further north, Transport Secretary Justine Greening said on Tuesday.

"I have decided Britain should embark upon the most significant transport infrastructure project since the building of the motorways, by supporting the development and delivery of a new national high-speed rail network," Greening said in a statement.

The cost of constructing the whole network is expected to be 32.7 billion pounds ($50 billion), with the line to Birmingham completed by 2026 and extensions to Manchester, Leeds and London's Heathrow Airport complete by 2033. (Reporting by Mo Abbas, Matt Falloon and Tim Castle; editing by Keith Weir)