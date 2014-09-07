LONDON, Sept 7 British rail fares are to be
frozen in real terms for another year and operators will no
longer be able to hike individual prices even further, finance
minister George Osborne said.
In a statement on Sunday, Osborne said regulated train
ticket prices would be capped at inflation for the second
straight year, meaning a maximum rise of 2.5 percent in 2015.
In addition, train firms will no longer be able to increase
individual fares by up to 2 percent more than the permitted
average increase. Previously, operators could have raised fares
on some regulated rail journeys by as much as 5.5 percent.
"I can announce that no regulated rail fares will rise by
more than inflation in 2015, which together with last year's
freeze will save season ticket holders around 75 pounds over
2014 and 2015," Osborne said.
The cost of living in Britain is a key political
battleground ahead of May's election, with the opposition Labour
party claiming a crisis amid low earnings growth, and a
Conservative government keen to stress proof of a recovering
economy such as a fall in unemployment.
"Commuters suffering under the cost-of-living crisis will
take this with a pinch of salt. David Cameron's government has
hit passengers with inflation-busting fare rises of 21 percent
since 2010, adding to the cost of living crisis," Shadow
Transport Secretary Mary Creagh said in a statement.
Britain said the rail measures would cost the government 100
million pounds ($160 million) in total by 2015/16.
(1 US dollar = 0.6126 British pound)
(Reporting by Neil Maidment; Editing by Alison Williams)