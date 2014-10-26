LONDON Oct 26 The British government will back
the development of an east-west high speed rail link between
cities in northern England, Prime Minister David Cameron said on
Sunday.
The link, dubbed High Speed 3, was among options highlighted
in a report on improving rail links across the midlands and
north of England published on Sunday by the chairman of
Britain's north-south High Speed 2 (HS2) rail project.
"Improving connectivity and reducing journey times between
our great northern cities is a crucial part of our long term
economic plan for the north to boost businesses and create more
jobs and security," Cameron said in a statement.
The proposed link could cut the journey time between the
cities of Leeds and Manchester to as little as 26 minutes, from
an average of 55 minutes now.
An interim report looking at the options, costs and a
timetable for the east-west high-speed rail connection will be
produced in March next year, the government said.
HS2 Chairman David Higgins said reducing journey times
between major cities was a "strategic necessity" for the future
of the British economy that applied equally to east-west links
as to those between the north and London.
"Faster, more reliable, less congested services will make it
easier for individual cities to pool the skills, talent and
other elements they need to thrive ... Connectivity equals
jobs," he said in his report 'Rebalancing Britain'.
The 43 billion pound ($69.2 billion) HS2 project has divided
opinion in Britain because of its cost and the possible impact
on the countryside.
The first phase of HS2, between London and Birmingham, is
due to open in 2026 with the second phase extension to Leeds and
Manchester due from 2033. Earlier this year Higgins recommended
this second phase be built by 2027.
Higgins' report on Sunday looked at whether there were
alternatives to building this second phase of the HS2 route,
such as upgrading existing lines, but said they did not offer
the same level of capacity, connectivity or economic benefit.
Higgins, who oversaw the building of London's Olympic Park,
said Britain should seek to learn lessons from how high-speed
rail links have been built faster and for less money elsewhere
in the world, learning from design and construction techniques.
In response, the government said it would launch a review
which would draw on international experience to find ways to
bring down the cost of both the second phase of HS2 and future
high-speed rail projects in Britain.
(1 US dollar = 0.6216 British pound)
(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Catherine Evans)