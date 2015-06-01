LONDON, June 1 Strikes planned by a British rail
union for this week and next have been suspended after new
proposals by track operator Network Rail, the industrial
conciliation service ACAS said on Monday.
The strikes by union members, including signal and track
operators, had been due to start on Thursday and threatened to
paralyse large swathes of the rail network.
"After four days of intensive talks, ACAS has helped Network
Rail, RMT, TSSA and Unite formulate a set of revised proposals
that the trades unions will now take away to consider," ACAS
said in a statement.
"Recognising this, the RMT has agreed to suspend the
industrial action planned for this week and next," it added.
(Reporting by Stephen Addison, editing by David Milliken)