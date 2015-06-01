(Adds RMT statement)
LONDON, June 1 Britain's largest rail union, the
RMT, said on Monday it had suspended pay strikes planned for
this week and next after new proposals by track operator Network
Rail.
The strikes, by workers including signallers and maintenance
staff, had threatened to paralyse the national rail network and
cause havoc for passengers.
The Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union's 16,000
members at Network Rail were set to walk out for 24 hours from
Thursday evening and stage a 48-hour strike the following week.
RMT General Secretary Mick Cash confirmed the action had
been suspended after talks brokered by the industrial
conciliation service ACAS.
He said in a statement: "Following extensive ACAS talks
throughout the weekend, RMT has now received a revised offer
that enables us to suspend the planned industrial action while
we consult in full on the details of the revised package with
our Network Rail representatives."
The strikes would have been an early challenge to the newly
elected Conservative government which has promised to change
laws on industrial action to make it harder for those working in
essential public services to stage walk-outs.
Transport Secretary Patrick McLoughlin had called the
planned strike action "unnecessary and unreasonable".
(Reporting by Stephen Addison, editing by David Milliken)