LONDON, June 2 Three bidders are in the running
to take control of rail services in the east of England, the
British government said on Tuesday, shortlisting Abellio East
Anglia, First East Anglia and National Express East Anglia for
the contract.
The operators are competing to run the franchise from
October 2016. The government has asked bidders to show how they
will improve reliability and journey times on the region's
railways.
Abellio, a joint venture between Dutch company Abellio and
Britain's Stagecoach, has run the line since 2012, while
National Express is a former operator of trains in the
region.
The third bidder is part of FirstGroup, a company
whose UK train business suffered a heavy blow last year when it
failed to win contracts to continue running three rail networks
and also lost out on bids for new franchises.
