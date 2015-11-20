LONDON Nov 20 Britain's Network Rail faced
strong criticism for its handling of an over-budget programme to
upgrade the country's tracks in a report by lawmakers which
could intensify questions about the future of the state-backed
rail infrastructure operator.
The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) said that it found there
were "severe planning and budgeting failures" in Network Rail's
investment plans and also questioned whether the country's rail
regulator was fit for purpose.
Network Rail has been under scrutiny since June when it said
it would delay or cut back on modernisation work because rising
costs and missed targets made a 38.5 billion pound ($59
billion)plan to overhaul and electrify Britain's sprawling
Victorian rail system untenable.
Earlier in November, a government-commissioned report into
Network Rail said one option for the operator would be either
full or partial privatisation, in the same way as the British
government sold off the Royal Mail postal service.
Parliament's PAC called for a review into the rail
regulator, the Office of Rail and Road, and said that Network
Rail itself must become more accountable.
"Network Rail has lost its grip on managing large
infrastructure projects," PAC chairwoman Meg Hillier, from the
opposition Labour party, said in a statement.
"The result is a twofold blow to taxpayers: delays in the
delivery of promised improvements, and a vastly bigger bill for
delivering them."
Network Rail said it was clear that the rail industry had
been overly ambitious about what could be accomplished with the
funds and resources available.
"Network Rail has successfully delivered over 5,000 projects
over the past five years, but our understanding of how best to
plan and deliver major new electrification schemes was not good
enough," a spokesman said.
"We have now made significant changes to the way we plan and
deliver our investment programme, which will see schemes
progress only once they are sufficiently developed that a
reliable cost estimate can be established."
($1 = 0.6554 pounds)
(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Keith Weir and Jane
Merriman)