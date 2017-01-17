BRIEF-Videocon d2h says revenue from operations came in at INR 7.55 bln for qtr ended March 31
* Revenue from operations came in at inr 7.55 billion for quarter ended March 31, 2017
LONDON Jan 17 Drivers working for Britain's Southern Rail have agreed to suspend strike action next week which would have brought the network to a standstill once again, the Trades Union Congress (TUC) said on Tuesday.
Southern Rail, which runs services from central London to Gatwick Airport and Brighton on the south coast, has been hit by a series of stoppages in a dispute about whose job it should be to open and close the train doors.
Driver's union ASLEF had planned to stage three days of strikes next week but has agreed to suspend them to allow for talks on Wednesday with Southern, run by Britain's largest train operator Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) - a joint venture owned by London-listed Go-Ahead GOG.L and France's Keolis.
"We are committed to finding a fair solution to this dispute," said TUC General Secretary Frances O'Grady. "We are pleased that all parties have agreed to meet for meaningful talks."
(Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Stephen Addison)
SANTO DOMINGO, May 29 Nearly a dozen officials and businessman in the Dominican Republic were arrested early Monday in relation to $92 million in bribes paid by the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht to obtain public works contracts.