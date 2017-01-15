LONDON Jan 15 Rona Jeff loved her job as a PR
consultant for an education charity in central London. But last
month she quit. Her train commute had become so unbearable it
was ruining her health.
"It became untenable to try to go to work," said Jeff, whose
journey into London from Brighton on England's south coast
should have taken just over an hour, but was regularly taking 4
1/2 hours because of cancellations, slow-downs and strikes.
She rarely saw her husband, gave up a photography class,
repeatedly cancelled plans with friends, missed a theatre
performance after saving up for tickets. Finally, the stress was
wrecking her sleep: "It got to the point where I was ill."
Southern Rail, one of more than a dozen privatised railways
that bring commuters into London, has seen 25 days of strikes
over 10 months. Even when staff are not officially striking,
workers have been calling in sick en masse and refusing
overtime, causing trains to be cancelled and timetables cut.
When trains do run, nearly 40 percent are late.
For a labour dispute on a railway with just 4,000 employees,
the costs have been colossal. Hundreds of thousands of people
are regularly affected. A university study last month estimated
the dispute had so far cost the economy 300 million pounds.
Officially, the argument is over a seemingly small issue:
who should open and close train doors. That task now sometimes
falls to conductors who ride in train carriages; Southern says
train drivers can do it themselves.
The unions say that would be dangerous. Management says it
is the practice on other lines and deemed safe by regulators. It
would mean trains could sometimes run without a guard on board,
although the company says it has no plans to reduce staff and
will keep "supervisors" on trains to help passengers.
Despite the narrow issue, both sides accuse their opponents
of having far bigger aims, turning it into the most
consequential industrial action in Britain for decades.
Members of the ruling Conservative party say militant unions
are deliberately fomenting commuter chaos for political reasons.
Unions and the opposition Labour Party say the government is
prolonging the feud to break the back of the labour movement.
And it could get worse. Unions are threatening more strikes
against other railways. Conservative politicians are calling for
changes to laws to make such strikes more difficult, or even ban
them, a step which would be seen as a broad attack on labour.
Already the worst industrial dispute on Britain's railways
since privatisation, it lends Prime Minister Theresa May's new
tenure an echo of the era of her hero Margaret Thatcher, who
transformed and polarised Britain by crushing its coal miners.
Since Thatcher left office in 1990, Britain has experienced
nearly three decades of labour peace, with only a fraction of
the thousands of days per year lost to strikes that were typical
from the 1950s through the 1980s. tmsnrt.rs/2iA784k
The left bemoans the loss of union power. The right
considers it a triumph, now under threat from union militants.
"Not for a generation has Britain faced industrial militancy
intended to bring down an elected government," wrote London's
right-leaning Times newspaper in an editorial. "It does so again
now, not in the mining industry, as Margaret Thatcher's
administration faced in the 1980s, but in the transport sector."
NO INCENTIVE
Under Britain's complex 1990s rail privatisation, tracks and
train cars are still state-owned, but trains are run by private
firms which in most cases keep the revenue from the tickets they
sell, giving them an incentive to avert disruptive disputes.
But Southern, run by Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) - a
joint venture owned by London-listed Go-Ahead and
France's Keoli - works differently: the state collects ticket
revenue and pays the firm to run the trains. That means when
service is disrupted, the taxpayer loses money, not the company.
"Govia have no incentive to settle because they are not
being hit financially," said Roger Seifert, a professor of
industrial relations at Wolverhampton Business School. "That is
just a mess. If you go anywhere in the world you couldn't find a
worse system of running a railway, it's laughable."
So far, the government has refused to talk to the unions
unless they first call off the strikes. Transport Secretary
Chris Grayling echoes management's position that the unions are
striking for no good reason.
"Nobody is losing their job, nobody is losing any money," he
said of the plan to let drivers operate the doors. "It is
perfectly safe as judged by the independent rail inspectorate.
There is no reason for this strike to be happening."
Union supporters say the government has not only refused to
help end the dispute, it has egged it on, saddling taxpayers
with the cost and passengers with the misery. They point to a
senior Department for Transport official who, before the strikes
began last year, said "we have got to break" the unions.
Workers "will have to decide if they want to give a good
service or get the hell out of my industry," the official, Peter
Wilkinson, was quoted as saying in the Croydon Advertiser, a
local newspaper in a suburb served by Southern.
If the government is hoping to win public backing for a hard
line, it does not seem to be working. Research suggests that
while passengers are angry at both sides, they blame the company
more than the unions, said Professor Seifert.
Even some Conservative members of parliament now say the
government should step in to resolve the dispute, or strip
Southern of its franchise. Opposition Labour leader Jeremy
Corbyn has offered to picket alongside striking workers.
Southern and the unions show no sign of settling. The
company says it will take ASLEF, the union representing its
drivers, to the Supreme Court to try to halt further strikes
this month. "We're not going to give in," Chief Operating
Officer Nick Brown told BBC radio.
ASLEF General Secretary Mike Whelan called the company
"bullies" and also vowed not to concede. The RMT, a separate
union which represents the guards, has threatened to hit other
train companies, giving operators of two franchises in northern
England until Jan. 26 to provide assurances over guard posts.
Adam Marshall, Director General of the British Chambers of
Commerce (BCC) said businesses across Britain were worried.
"A wave of further rail strikes like the one in the south
east would hit investment, job creation and confidence, and
undermine the livelihoods of millions of people."
For passengers like Jeff, who since quitting her London job
now works freelance at a job she can reach in an hour by car,
there are no good guys.
"They are like children in the playground," she said. "I
just would really like them to grow up and get round the table
and sort this out."
($1 = 0.8261 pounds)
