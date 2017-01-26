LONDON Jan 26 The British government dismissed
media reports that it was planning to take a rail contract away
from GTR, as strikes on the Southern network disrupt hundreds of
thousands of London commuters.
"There are no plans to strip GTR of the franchise. This is
pure speculation," a Department for Transport (DfT) spokesman
said on Thursday.
Passengers, politicians and the media have heavily
criticised Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR), a joint venture owned
by London-listed Go-Ahead and France's Keolis, over
repeated strikes, cancellations and delays.
Reports in several newspapers said the government was
working on a plan to either take control of the network itself,
or take over Southern by separating it from the bigger GTR
franchise.
The dispute at Southern, whose line connects London to
Brighton and Gatwick Airport, began last April, and has turned
into the sector's longest-running since Britain's train services
were privatised in the mid-1990s.
Britain's privately-operated rail network attracts frequent
criticism and in 2009 the government stripped National Express
of the London to Edinburgh East Coast service, keeping it in
state hands for five years.
The DfT also said it was keeping GTR's performance under
constant review.
Some media reports said that GTR's performance meant the
government would find GTR had breached its contract, and as a
result the government would seek another operator to run the
contract after first taking control itself.
But one analyst said the government would struggle to find
another transport company to run the service.
"We see it as unlikely there will be a replacement private
sector operator willing to take on the substantial operational
challenges faced by the franchise," said Liberum analyst Gerald
Khoo. "If such an operator exists, it would probably result in a
significantly more expensive contract."
Some of the disruption on the GTR network has been due to
the redevelopment of London Bridge station, a major London train
hub, which has proved more complex than expected and caused more
delays than forecast.
As a result, Go-Ahead has downgraded its profit expectations
for the seven-year rail contract.
Shares in Go-Ahead traded down 0.3 percent to 2,204 pence at
1117 GMT, only slightly underperforming Britain's midcap index
which was up 0.1 percent.
Liberum's Khoo warned that GTR would continue to weigh on
Go-Ahead.
"Until the operational performance of the GTR franchise is
restored to acceptable levels, the risk of Go-Ahead being
defaulted on the contract remains," he said.
(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)