LONDON, March 15 Train drivers' union ASLEF has
agreed a new deal to end a long-running dispute over train
staffing on Britain's Southern rail, the rail operator's parent
company said on Wednesday.
ASLEF members, who rejected a previous deal last month, must
now decide whether to accept the latest deal.
Strikes over the dispute about whose job it should be to
open and close train doors have paralysed services in southern
England for months and caused travel chaos for millions of
commuters.
"This agreement has the full support of the negotiating team
and the executive committee, and offers solutions to our
concerns, as well as restoring the confidence of all parties,
and the travelling public," ASLEF's General Secretary Mick
Whelan said.
ASLEF said it would announce the result of members' vote on
the deal on April 3.
Unions insist safety is the main issue, but management say
driver-operated doors are safe.
"It's been an extraordinarily difficult period for
passengers, staff and the regional economy and we are glad we've
found a way to move forward together," Andy Bindon, a director
of Southern's parent, Govia Thameslink Railway, said.
The talks do not involve RMT, which represents train workers
and disrupted Southern services on Monday with more strike
action over the train door issue.
(Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Susan Fenton)