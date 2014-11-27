LONDON Nov 27 Britain said it would award a
contract to run trains between London and Scotland to a
Stagecoach and Virgin partnership, returning the East
Coast line to private control after five years in state hands.
Britain's Department for Transport (DfT) on Thursday
selected Stagecoach-Virgin over the other two shortlisted
bidders, British transport company FirstGroup and a
joint venture between Keolis and Eurostar.
The loss is the latest in a series of setbacks for
FirstGroup, whose rail business in Britain has shrunk this year
after it failed to win contracts to continue running the
ScotRail and Thameslink networks and also lost out on its bid to
win the Essex Thameside contract.
The East Coast line which connects London and Edinburgh was
nationalised in 2009 after its previous operator National
Express handed it back, having racked up large losses on
the route.
