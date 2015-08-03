(Adds union statement)
LONDON Aug 3 London is set for another day of
huge transport disruption on Thursday after train drivers' union
ASLEF said it would go ahead with a planned 24-hour strike on
the London Underground rail network.
The strike, the second in less than a month over plans to
introduce a new night service from September, will start at 9:30
pm (2030 GMT) on Wednesday.
Other, smaller, rail workers' unions are expected to join
the action.
Their first strike over the night service brought the London
"Tube" - used by some four million people a day - to a complete
halt and caused traffic mayhem in the British capital.
Last month, the unions rejected a final offer which included
an average 2 percent pay rise, a 2,000 pound ($3,070)
"transition bonus" for night-time drivers and a 500-pound
one-off payment.
London Underground bosses have since made an improved offer
but ASLEF said in a statement on Monday: "the overwhelming view
of our members is that this offer is not acceptable."
It said management had refused to postpone the introduction
of night services from Sept. 12.
"This leaves us with no other choice than to go ahead with
strike action ...," it added.
There was no immediate comment from London Underground. Its
chief operating officer Steve Griffiths said last month the
offer was "very fair and reasonable."
