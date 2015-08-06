(Adds traffic jams, cricket)
By William James and Kylie MacLellan
LONDON Aug 6 Millions of Londoners struggled to
work on Thursday as a strike brought the Underground rail
network to a standstill for the second time in a month, leading
to traffic gridlock across the British capital.
Commuters turned to cars, boats, bicycles and heaving buses
to cope with the 24-hour walkout by rail unions over plans for a
new all-night service. No trains were running on the network,
which usually handles some four million journeys a day.
"When you get into the central stations, it's carnage," said
James Isaacs, who works for a private bank and was struggling
with two large bags in the City of London financial district.
"It's hot, it's sweaty and someone's going to lose their temper
soon."
Congestion brought vehicles across the city to a halt, with
traffic analysts TomTom reporting more than 200 jams causing
tailbacks amounting to some 100 miles.
The action follows a dispute over planned 24-hour services
at weekends due to start on Sept. 12 on the "Tube", as the
world's oldest underground passenger railway is known.
Nick Brown, managing director of London Underground, said it
had offered unions an above-inflation 2 percent pay rise, a
one-off payment of 500 pounds ($776) and a promise that drivers
would have the same number of weekends off. Annual leave would
remain the same - 43 days for a train driver and 52 days for
station staff.
"We listened to their concerns over work-life balance and
put forward an extremely fair, revised offer," Brown said.
All four unions involved said they supported night services
and that their concerns centred on safety an staffing levels
rather than pay.
"Our dispute is not with the travelling public - it is with
those who have botched the introduction of Night Tube and who
are trying to plug staffing gaps by wrecking any chance of a
decent work/life balance for our members," said RMT General
Secretary Mick Cash.
Many of those who had to find alternative ways to get to
work were unimpressed.
"They get way more holiday than me," said Marie Kelly, 27,
who was walking to her job in a central London restaurant. "They
should just get on with it. It is annoying, it's disruptive."
However for some who opted to work from home, the strike had
an unexpected bonus, allowing them to watch England's rampant
cricket team skittle out fierce rivals Australia for just 60 on
the first day of their fourth Test Match.
"What an amazingly timed tube strike. Come on England!" one
fan, Luke Tansley, tweeted.
(Editing by Stephen Addison)