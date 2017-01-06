LONDON Jan 6 A 24-hour strike by rail workers
is set to close most underground stations in central London on
Monday, transport bosses said, causing travel chaos for millions
of commuters.
Transport for London (TfL), which operates the "Tube"
network, warned it would only be able to run a severely
restricted service and there will be no underground trains from
key mainline stations such as Victoria, King's Cross, Waterloo,
Paddington, Euston, Bank and London Bridge.
The Docklands Light Railway (DLR) will be running but will
be much busier than usual, TfL said, while the Piccadilly Line
will operate to Heathrow airport from Hammersmith.
The strike, which starts on Sunday evening and runs through
to close of service on Monday, has been called by the RMT and
TSSA unions after talks fell through in a dispute over staffing
levels at stations.
"The talks have collapsed and all industrial action remains
on," said RMT leader Mick Cash on Friday afternoon.
The underground strike comes a day before drivers on the
Southern network, which operates trains between the capital,
Gatwick Airport and the south coast, stage a two-day walkout
which will bring services used by hundreds of thousands of
passengers to a standstill.
