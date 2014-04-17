* RMT announces dates of April 28-30, May 5-8
* Cites job cuts, ticket office closures
LONDON, April 17 Workers on the London
Underground rail network are to stage five days of strikes
beginning at the end of the month after talks with management
over planned job losses were "wrecked", their union said on
Thursday.
Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport workers' union
(RMT) will stage a 48-hour walkout beginning on the evening of
April 28 and a three-day strike starting on May 5.
Staff have also been instructed not to work any rest days or
overtime from April 29, the union said.
"The talks aimed at resolving the dispute on London
Underground over the savage cuts to jobs, services and safety
have been cynically wrecked by a tube management who not only
refused to budge an inch but who have chosen to up the ante,"
said RMT Acting General Secretary Mick Cash.
The RMT said management had refused to back down from plans
to cut 953 station jobs and close all ticket offices.
Transport for London (TfL) urged the RMT to return to talks,
saying its plans could be achieved without compulsory
redundancies, no loss of pay to workers, and with a promise that
stations would remain staffed at all times.
It argues that less than three percent of journeys now
involve passengers using ticket offices.
"Over the past eight weeks, we have met with our trades
union colleagues on over 40 occasions, listening to their
concerns and making significant changes as a result," said Phil
Hufton, London Underground's Chief Operating Officer.
"I urge the RMT to join us, rather than threaten further
unnecessary disruption to Londoners. All a strike will achieve
is lose those who take part pay for each day of action."
A 48-hour RMT strike in February brought the network to a
virtual standstill and caused travel misery for millions of
commuters, but a second walkout was averted to allow more talks
to take place.
At the time, Bob Crow, the former RMT leader who died in
March, told Reuters transport bosses had put forward proposals
to halt job cuts which had paved the way for more discussions.
"Staff are furious that while senior management pay and
staffing levels are being allowed to roar ahead, the jobs and
pay of the core, station-based staff who are the interface with
the travelling public are being torn to ribbons," Cash said in a
statement.
"The assurances that were given at the time RMT suspended
the original action for a proper evaluation of the cuts plans
have been ripped up and thrown back in our faces."
Some three million people use the Tube system most days and
the February strike led to long journeys for many commuters
while the London Chamber of Commerce said the action dented
London's image as a modern, efficient city and could cost
Britain's financial capital millions of pounds.
The RMT also announced there would be a "massive
demonstration" in honour of Crow and veteran British left-wing
politician Tony Benn, who died last month, on May 1.
(Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Stephen Addison)