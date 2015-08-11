(Adds detail, background)
LONDON Aug 11 London is set for more transport
chaos this month after the RMT train drivers' union said it had
set two further 24-hour stoppages on the city's underground rail
network in its dispute over planned night working.
The latest stoppages, if they go ahead, will cause major
travel disruption in the capital during the days of Wednesday
Aug. 26 and Friday Aug. 28. Both will start from 9 p.m. the
evening before.
Workers on the network, which transports some 3.4 million
passengers on weekdays, have already held two one-day strikes,
in July and early August, over the introduction of new night
shifts which are due to begin in September.
"Our members ... have made it clear that they are determined
to protect their work/life balance and not fall into a trap
where they will be forced to wreck their home lives in order to
comply with the 'rosters from hell' which have been drawn up to
plug the staffing gaps in the Night Tube plans," said RMT
General Secretary Mick Cash in a statement.
No immediate comment was available from London Underground
but its managing director Nick Brown has previously called a
revised offer to the drivers "extremely fair."
The offer included an above-inflation 2 percent pay rise, a
one-off payment of 500 pounds ($776) and a promise that drivers
would have the same number of weekends off.
(Reporting by Stephen Addison; editing by Kate Holton)