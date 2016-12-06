LONDON Dec 6 Britain is to overhaul the running
of its rail network to give service operators a role in managing
the tracks their trains use to try to improve reliability,
British Transport Minister Chris Grayling said on Tuesday.
Grayling said in rail contracts awarded from 2018 in England
he wanted the company operating the services to form a joint
management team with bosses from Network Rail, the state-owned
giant currently responsible for maintaining Britain's track
infrastructure.
"I intend to start bringing back together the operation of
track and train on our railways," Grayling told the BBC.
Currently companies such as Stagecoach and Virgin
Group which together operate trains on Britain's east coast line
between London and Scotland and Network Rail work separately
from one another.
Grayling said joint management teams would mean that both
sides worked more closely to improve services.
Britain privatised rail services in the 1990s. Since then
passenger numbers have doubled, leading to overcrowding and
putting more pressure on Network Rail to maintain tracks and
upgrade infrastructure.
Network Rail was set up in 2002 to replace privatised
operator Railtrack which had run into financial difficulty and
had been blamed for a series of safety failures that led to a
number of fatal crashes.
Some rail operators, such as Southern, part of Govia
Thameslink Railway (GTR), which is 65 percent owned by Go-Ahead
alongside France's Keolis, have been criticised by
lawmakers and passengers for providing customers with a
terrible, unreliable service on their London commuter lines.
Rail companies say some delays are due to the poor service
provided by Network Rail.
"When something goes wrong we need the best possible
joined-up approach to sorting out the problem," Grayling told
BBC radio. "This is about creating a single, joined-up team made
up of members of network rail, members of the train operator."
He said under his plan Britain's tracks would remain in
state hands.
The RMT union, whose members are currently involved in a
long-running dispute with Southern, said it would fight the
plans.
"This is the Tory Government dragging the railways back to
the failed and lethal Railtrack model of the private sector
running infrastructure," RMT General Secretary Mick Cash said.
"The idea that what Britain's railways need is more
privatisation is ludicrous."
