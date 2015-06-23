LONDON, June 23 British construction firms
Carillion and Kier announced a joint venture
with France's Eiffage on Tuesday to bid for contracts
for Britain's controversial high-speed rail project.
The joint venture between the three construction companies
aims to be shortlisted to bid for the first set of tenders in
September, the companies said in a statement.
The 43 billion pound ($67.90 billion) rail project, called
HS2, has divided opinion across Britain because of its rising
costs and the possible impact on the countryside and local
communities.
The proposed route would link London to Birmingham, and the
northern cities of Manchester and Leeds. The first phase is due
to be completed in 2026 and the second phase in 2033.
Kier and Carillion are currently involved in London's 16
billion pound Crossrail project, Britain's other major
infrastructure project that will provide a rail link from
Heathrow Airport through London to its eastern suburbs. It is
due to open in 2018.
The companies join a growing number of joint ventures that
are expected to bid for work on HS2, including possible
collaborations between firms like Ferrovial, BAM
Nuttall and Morgan Sindall and Costain and
Skanska.
($1 = 0.6333 pounds)
