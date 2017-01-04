LONDON Jan 4 Train drivers on Britain's
Southern rail commuter network have cut a planned six-day strike
on one of London's main commuter networks next week to three
days, the ASLEF union said on Wednesday.
Strikes will now take place on January 10, 11 and 13 after
ASLEF reduced the walkout which was due to last from January 9
to 14, the latest action in a long-running dispute over whose
role it should be to open and close train doors.
Southern train services connect Brighton and Gatwick Airport
to London, and are run by GTR, a joint venture owned by
London-listed Go-Ahead and France's Keolis.
The network has been hit by months of industrial action,
with stoppages by ASLEF and the RMT, which represents
conductors, causing Britain's worst rail disruption for two
decades in December.
"ASLEF's move shows pure contempt for the travelling public
and it still causes massive disruption over next week," a
Southern spokesman said. "These strikes are pointless and they
should call the whole thing off and let common sense prevail."
(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Michael Holden)