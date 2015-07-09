(Updates with new quotes, taxi demand)
By Michael Holden and Lucy Mortlock
LONDON, July 9 A 24-hour strike by staff and
drivers brought the British capital's underground rail network
to a halt and left millions of Londoners struggling to get to
work on Thursday.
London Underground's bosses said no trains would run all day
on the Tube, as the world's oldest underground passenger railway
is known, because of the stoppage. The strike follows a dispute
over plans for new night services.
Commuters who usually use the underground network walked,
cycled, battled to find taxis, or crammed onto crowded buses.
Many simply stayed at home.
Tony Clark, a radio producer who usually uses the rail
network, turned to a boat service on the River Thames for his
commute from Greenwich in east London.
"This (the boat) is the only way I can do it," he told
Reuters. "The buses aren't feasible. I got up early to get in on
time and now I think I'm going to be late."
The Tube usually handles up to 4 million passengers a day,
with more than 535 trains in operation at peak times. Transport
bosses said they had put on extra river services and 200 more
buses to cope with extra demand.
But massive queues waiting for buses snaked down streets by
the capital's main rail stations. Taxi -hailing app Hailo said
it had seen a 500 percent increase in pre-booked cabs, with
demand more than double than they saw on New Year's Eve.
Members of four rail unions representing staff from managers
to drivers have joined the walkout, unhappy with the pay and
terms offered by London Underground to implement 24-hour service
at weekends on some lines, which is due to begin in September.
"They should stop playing games and start talking to us in
good faith to get a sensible solution to this dispute," said
Manuel Cortes, leader of the TSSA union.
London Underground has said it has hired extra night
drivers, offered a fair pay deal and said most staff would be
unaffected by the changes. No one would have to work more hours,
it said.
London Mayor Boris Johnson said the action was political,
accusing the unions of having no interest in doing a deal. He
told BBC radio that union leaders should "cut the cackle, stop
the misery for Londoners and allow the Tube workforce to get on
with their job".
Compounding the problem for some commuters, staff on First
Great Western, which provides services between London and
western England, were also on strike.
(Additional reporting by William James; editing by Guy
Faulconbridge, Larry King)