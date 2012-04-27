By Rosalba O'Brien
| LONDON, April 27
British weather has always made it a favourite topic of
conversation at pubs, corner shops and bus stops across the
country.
But even hardy Brits have been left bemused by an official
drought that remains in place despite nearly a month of
torrential rain.
"It's been an excellent example of just how variable spring
is in the UK," said a spokesman for the Met Office, the national
weather forecasting service. A meandering north Atlantic jet
stream is largely responsible for the contrast between a
sandals-and-shorts March and April's deluge, the Met says.
April is shaping up to be one of the wettest of the last
century, but that's not enough to make up for an exceptionally
dry winter that has left the water table and reservoirs
depleted, says the Environment Agency.
Water is less easily absorbed in the dry soil, it explains,
so flash floods are more likely - even as householders face
fines for using hosepipes to water their gardens.
"Although we have had really heavy rainfall this month, that
will not be enough to make up for two very dry winters in a
row," Environment Secretary Caroline Spelman told parliament on
Thursday.
"I could be deluded into thinking that I had the power to
make it rain on the basis of this week," she joked.
Raised eyebrows and wry humour has been the reaction to the
schizophrenic weather in many quarters.
A cartoon on the front page of Friday's Daily Telegraph
newspaper showed a man in a boat asking a couple astride the
roof of their flooded house: 'Would you like a leaflet on
conserving water?'
There has been widespread hilarity in London, where utility
Thames Water has been running a water conservation campaign on
double decker buses. "WE ARE IN DROUGHT", reads the slogan
emblazoned on the side of the buses, to the bemusement of
pedestrians clutching umbrellas in the pouring rain.
OLYMPIC HOPES
Athletes around the world will be joining Brits in hoping
that the soggy weather will dry out before the Olympics in July
and August.
The cool, damp climate is likely to deny sprinter Usain Bolt
the opportunity to break his 100 metres world record in London,
Bolt's coach said on Thursday.
Perhaps wisely, the Met Office refrains from predicting that
far ahead, though U.S. forecaster Weather Services International
sees a relatively dry, warm summer for the UK.
But in the short-term - with more heavy rain and even
tornadoes likely to afflict the country well into May - Brits
look to have plenty of conversation fodder ahead.
